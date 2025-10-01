Lingerie Tycoon Linked Firm Ordered to Repay £121M Over Faulty PPE Contract

A High Court judge has ordered PPE Medpro, a company with ties to lingerie mogul Michelle Mone, to return over £121 million to the UK government. The court found PPE Medpro breached a contract for 25 million surgical gowns, intended for supply during the COVID-19 pandemic, which were deemed non-sterile and faulty.

The firm, backed by Mone's husband Doug Barrowman, was awarded the contract under a fast-track model despite potential conflicts of interest. None of the gowns were utilized by the NHS, and the case has highlighted the misuse of funds during hastily arranged pandemic-era contracts.

Rachel Reeves, Treasury chief under the new Labour government, welcomed the court's decision as a recovery of money that will bolster public services. Meanwhile, the fallout continues as Mone faces intense scrutiny and calls for revocation of her baroness title due to her connectedness with the scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)