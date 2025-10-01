Left Menu

Lingerie Tycoon Linked Firm Ordered to Repay £121M Over Faulty PPE Contract

A British High Court judge ruled that PPE Medpro, linked to lingerie tycoon Michelle Mone, must repay over £121 million for breaching a contract to supply faulty surgical gowns during the pandemic. The new Labour government sued the company for not delivering sterile gowns while Treasury chief Rachel Reeves plans to use the recouped money for public services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:48 IST
Lingerie Tycoon Linked Firm Ordered to Repay £121M Over Faulty PPE Contract
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A High Court judge has ordered PPE Medpro, a company with ties to lingerie mogul Michelle Mone, to return over £121 million to the UK government. The court found PPE Medpro breached a contract for 25 million surgical gowns, intended for supply during the COVID-19 pandemic, which were deemed non-sterile and faulty.

The firm, backed by Mone's husband Doug Barrowman, was awarded the contract under a fast-track model despite potential conflicts of interest. None of the gowns were utilized by the NHS, and the case has highlighted the misuse of funds during hastily arranged pandemic-era contracts.

Rachel Reeves, Treasury chief under the new Labour government, welcomed the court's decision as a recovery of money that will bolster public services. Meanwhile, the fallout continues as Mone faces intense scrutiny and calls for revocation of her baroness title due to her connectedness with the scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
White House to Nominate New Bureau of Labor Statistics Leader

White House to Nominate New Bureau of Labor Statistics Leader

 United States
2
Pune Police Crackdown: The International Escape of Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal

Pune Police Crackdown: The International Escape of Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh: Sanjay Gupta given additional charge as chief secretary

Himachal Pradesh: Sanjay Gupta given additional charge as chief secretary

 India
4
Hyderabad Meat Rush: Customers Flock Shops Ahead of Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti Closures

Hyderabad Meat Rush: Customers Flock Shops Ahead of Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025