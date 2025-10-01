Pune Police Crackdown: The International Escape of Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal

The Pune Police team intensified their efforts on Wednesday, visiting Ahilyanagar to investigate the issuance of a passport allegedly acquired by notorious gangster Nilesh Ghaywal through fraudulent means.

Authorities are delving into how Ghaywal managed to get a passport despite a negative address verification report, enabling his foreign travels. This is particularly concerning due to Ghaywal's extensive criminal record.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam confirmed the use of forged documents and revealed that ten bank accounts linked to Ghaywal and his associates have been frozen. A Look Out Circular has been issued as Ghaywal reportedly traveled abroad following a recent road rage case.

