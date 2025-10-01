States Challenge Federal Restrictions on Funding for Immigrant Victims

A coalition of Democratic-led states has launched a legal battle against newly imposed federal restrictions that prevent the use of grant funds to aid immigrant victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The states claim the move by President Donald Trump's administration represents an overreach, violating the Spending Clause of the Constitution, and undercuts longstanding victim service programs.

Filed in Rhode Island federal court, the lawsuit challenges the Justice Department's decision to block certain grant funding for immigrants unlawfully present in the U.S., arguing it conflicts with federal acts aimed at protecting victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)