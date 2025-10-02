Left Menu

Korea-U.S. Security and Currency Swap Talks Progress

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun discusses ongoing negotiations between South Korea and the U.S., focusing on security agreements and a potential currency swap deal amid tariff discussions. Although these talks show progress, optimism remains low regarding the currency swap's success.

South Korea and the United States have reportedly made progress in security discussions, hinted South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun. This marks a significant step in conjunction with ongoing tariff negotiations.

During an interview with Yonhap News Agency, Cho highlighted that the U.S. is currently considering a currency swap deal. However, he expressed reservations, indicating a lack of optimism for the currency swap's successful implementation. The currency swap deal is considered a crucial element demanded by South Korea as part of the tariff talks.

This development comes as both nations continue to maneuver through complex economic discussions amid fluctuating global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

