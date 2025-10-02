Left Menu

Chaos in the Gulf: Houthi Rebels Intensify Maritime Attacks

Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for a recent attack on a Dutch cargo ship, Minervagracht, in the Gulf of Aden, escalating their maritime assaults amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. The attack highlights the rebels' extensive weaponry and raises concerns over the safety of shipping routes in the region.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has taken a toll on international shipping as Houthi rebels from Yemen claimed an attack on the Dutch-flagged cargo ship Minervagracht in the Gulf of Aden. The strike, which occurred amid escalating tensions, left the vessel ablaze and adrift, highlighting the growing threat posed by the Iranian-backed group.

This incident, the most significant by the Houthis in recent months, coincided with a new Israeli ground offensive in Gaza. Houthi military spokesman, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, declared the attack was a response to supposed violations by Amsterdam-based Spliethoff shipping company, intensifying fears of further disruptions to maritime navigation.

The attack has drawn widespread condemnation, with the Netherlands vowing to pursue EU sanctions against the Houthis. The Middle East remains tense as the rebels have also imposed sanctions on various American oil companies, including Chevron and Exxon Mobil, as they threaten more assaults, complicating the global geopolitical landscape.

