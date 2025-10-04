Left Menu

2 minors among 4 held for robbing shop at gunpoint in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad

Delhi Police has arrested four persons, including two minors, for allegedly robbing a shop owner at gunpoint in northeast Delhis Jafrabad, an official said on Saturday.The accused have been identified as Haarish 19, Suhail alias Bhura 21, and two juveniles aged 15 and 17, they said.The alleged incident occurred on Friday evening at Chauhan Bangar, when three masked men, with the fourth accused guarding them outside, entered the money transfer shop of Md Raees, a resident of Sunder Nagri.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 17:21 IST
2 minors among 4 held for robbing shop at gunpoint in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police has arrested four persons, including two minors, for allegedly robbing a shop owner at gunpoint in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad, an official said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Haarish (19), Suhail alias Bhura (21), and two juveniles aged 15 and 17, they said.

The alleged incident occurred on Friday evening at Chauhan Bangar, when three masked men, with the fourth accused guarding them outside, entered the money transfer shop of Md Raees, a resident of Sunder Nagri. They allegedly robbed him of around Rs 60,000 and two mobile phones, the police said.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS and provisions of the Arms Act was registered at the Jafrabad police station. The police collected evidence from multiple sources and arrested the four accused.

The police also recovered the stolen cash, four knives, a pistol-shaped lighter, and a scooter, which was allegedly used in the crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

 India
2
Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

 India
3
Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

 Global
4
Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025