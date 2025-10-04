2 minors among 4 held for robbing shop at gunpoint in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad

Delhi Police has arrested four persons, including two minors, for allegedly robbing a shop owner at gunpoint in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad, an official said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Haarish (19), Suhail alias Bhura (21), and two juveniles aged 15 and 17, they said.

The alleged incident occurred on Friday evening at Chauhan Bangar, when three masked men, with the fourth accused guarding them outside, entered the money transfer shop of Md Raees, a resident of Sunder Nagri. They allegedly robbed him of around Rs 60,000 and two mobile phones, the police said.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS and provisions of the Arms Act was registered at the Jafrabad police station. The police collected evidence from multiple sources and arrested the four accused.

The police also recovered the stolen cash, four knives, a pistol-shaped lighter, and a scooter, which was allegedly used in the crime.

