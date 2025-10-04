Delhi's 'sanatani' govt will ensure grand celebration of Chhath at ghats: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inspected the Yamuna ghats here as she took a boat ride on the river to assess arrangements for the forthcoming Chhath Puja.

She asserted her ''sanatani'' government is preparing for a grand celebration of the festival along the river bank.

The chief minister, accompanied by Tourism, Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, directed the officers to ensure proper preparations for the four-day festival likely to be celebrated from October 25-28.

For years, Chhath celebrations were not happening along the Yamuna because of ''negligence'' of previous government and the Purvanchali people kept away from the river, the chief minister said in a video message.

''Now, a 'sanatani' government is in place and it's our duty to ensure a grand Chhath celebration in Delhi. Therefore we have decided that Chhath festival will be celebrated along the Yamuna bank,'' Gupta asserted.

She said that the celebrations will be sacred and the Delhi government will make timely arrangements for cleanliness and safety at the ghats.

''We inspected every point for preparation of temporary Chhath Ghats along the river from Palla to ITO via Wazirabad. People will be provided the best facilities to celebrate Chhath,'' she said.

Gupta had earlier announced that her government would set up temporary ghats on both sides of the river. However, she made it clear that immersion in the Yamuna waters is not allowed by the courts.

Culture minister Mishra said the BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections earlier this year was a blessing of ''Yamuna Maiya''. The decision to celebrate Chhath along the river bank was ''historic'', he said.

''The devout people in Delhi were waiting for this opportunity. It's first Chhath after elections that will be celebrated along the Yamuna. It has been possible due to resolve of the chief minister although it earlier appeared to be difficult,'' Mishra said.

The Delhi government's Irrigation and Flood Control Department has identified at least 100 points along the Yamuna and other areas where temporary arrangements are being made, officials said.

The department will be handling the preparation of ghats, while the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is tasked with controlling the white foam at Kalindi Kunj, which is an annual occurrence, they said. Chhath celebration involves the performance of 'Arghya' to the Sun god, standing in ankle-deep or knee-deep water by devotees, mostly women.

