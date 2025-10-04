10 militants arrested from 3 districts of Manipur

Security forces have arrested 10 militants belonging to various proscribed outfits in Manipur during separate operations over the last few days, officials said.

Personnel of the Assam Rifles arrested a "senior commander" of a banned outfit and five other militants from the jungles of Churachandpur district, the paramilitary force said on Saturday.

The militants were apprehended on October 1 during an operation, it said.

''Assam Rifles in a daring jungle operation codenamed 'Operation Songkot' on October 1 apprehended senior commander SS Lt Jamkhogin Guite Lupho alias Pepsi of United Kuki National Army,'' it said in a statement.

Five others were also arrested during the operation, it said.

''The successful operation has dealt a crippling setback to UKNA's networks in Churachandpur and Jiribam, reaffirming Assam Rifles' relentless commitment to peace and security in the region,'' the statement said.

Officials in Manipur said the UKNA commander was allegedly involved in the killing of four members of the Meitei community, including a father and son, in Bishnupur district in January 2024.

Meanwhile, four militants were apprehended from Thoubal and Imphal West districts on Friday, police said.

Two active cadres, including a woman, of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba) were apprehended at Thoubal Wangkhem, while a self-styled corporal of the Peoples' Liberation Army was arrested from Ningombam in Imphal West, a police officer said.

Security forces also nabbed a member of KCP (PWG) from Naoremthong in Imphal West, he added.

Meanwhile, police have directed its personnel in Churachandpur district not to comply with alleged extortion demands by illegal organisations.

In an order, the SP cautioned police personnel against yielding to such demands.

''It has been reported that few illegal organisations are demanding money from police personnel of Churachandpur. It is hereby instructed to the ranks and files of the district police to abstain from yielding to the demand,'' the SP said. More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May 2023.

