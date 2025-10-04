Left Menu

Odisha: Abducted woman rescued, accused truck driver arrested

He later abandoned the victim at Randia near Bhadrak town, police said.Driver Md Saddam Hussein of Keonjhar was arrested from Jhumpura area, said investigating officer Pravanshu Sekhar Mishra, inspector-in-charge of Bhadrak Town police station.According to police, the accused abducted the woman while returning from Dhamara Port.

PTI | Bhadrak | Updated: 04-10-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 20:10 IST
Odisha: Abducted woman rescued, accused truck driver arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Police on Saturday rescued a woman nearly 48 hours after she was allegedly abducted and arrested the truck driver accused in the crime from Keonjhar district, officials said.

The woman, believed to be mentally challenged, was sent for medical examination after the driver confessed to have committed crime with the intent to fulfill his sexual desires. He later abandoned the victim at Randia near Bhadrak town, police said.

Driver Md Saddam Hussein of Keonjhar was arrested from Jhumpura area, said investigating officer Pravanshu Sekhar Mishra, inspector-in-charge of Bhadrak Town police station.

According to police, the accused abducted the woman while returning from Dhamara Port. The abduction, which was captured on CCTV cameras, showed the driver forcibly lifting the woman into his vehicle near Charampa Reserve police lines in Bhadrak late on Thursday night. The footage went viral on social media, triggering public outrage and widespread concern over safety in the area.

Bhadrak SP Manoj Rout immediately deployed multiple police teams to trace the accused. Saddam was eventually apprehended in Jhumpura area of Keonjhar. Police have also seized the truck and the clothes he wore at the time of the crime, said Mishra.

The victim, who appeared to be in a state of distress, has been placed at the Centre for Rehabilitation and Research in Bhadrak for further care and support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

 India
2
Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

 India
3
Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

 Global
4
Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025