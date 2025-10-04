Tragedy in Hasdeo: Search Continues for Three Missing in River

In a tragic incident on Saturday evening, three individuals went missing in the Hasdeo river in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, while two others were successfully rescued. The local police reported that the group of friends from Bilaspur and Janjgir embarked on a picnic near Devri village when the mishap occurred.

As the group was bathing in the river, they unintentionally ventured into deeper waters and found themselves struggling against the river's strong current. Among the group, Laxmi Shankar from Akaltara and Monika Sinha from Bilaspur were saved by nearby villagers who responded to their distress calls.

The missing individuals, Ankur Kushwaha, Swarn Rekha, and Ashish Bhoi, all in their early twenties, are feared drowned. A search operation involving police, district administration, and Home Guard personnel was initiated but had to be paused at sunset due to poor visibility. The operation is set to resume at first light the following day.

(With inputs from agencies.)