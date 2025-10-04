Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Takes Action in Latur: Relief Measures for Rain-hit Villages

Maharashtra's Public Works Minister, Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, visited flood-affected villages in Latur to assess the damage and assure farmers of government support. He instructed officials to quickly complete assessments and proposed a bridge construction plan to help farmers access their fields safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 04-10-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 23:07 IST
  • India

Maharashtra Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale visited two villages in Latur district to assess damage from recent floods.

As the guardian minister of Latur, Bhosale urged officials to expedite damage assessments and suggested proposing a bridge construction under a NABARD scheme to aid local farmers.

Inspecting the region's ruined soybean crops, he reassured farmers of governmental assistance, emphasizing the administration's commitment to them despite severe losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

