Maharashtra Minister Takes Action in Latur: Relief Measures for Rain-hit Villages

Maharashtra Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale visited two villages in Latur district to assess damage from recent floods.

As the guardian minister of Latur, Bhosale urged officials to expedite damage assessments and suggested proposing a bridge construction under a NABARD scheme to aid local farmers.

Inspecting the region's ruined soybean crops, he reassured farmers of governmental assistance, emphasizing the administration's commitment to them despite severe losses.

