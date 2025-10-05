Supreme Court Faces Major Challenges in New Term: Presidential Power, Voting Rights, and LGBTQ Issues Take Center Stage
The Supreme Court term starting Monday presents pivotal cases on presidential power, including Trump's tariff policies and independent agency firings. Voting rights and LGBTQ issues are also central, with conservative justices poised to shape American jurisprudence. The term may be one of the most contentious yet, influencing key areas such as redistricting and campaign finance.
The Supreme Court is set to embark on a significant term that begins Monday, with cases that could reshape presidential power and deeply impact voting rights and LGBTQ issues.
With a conservative majority, the court will assess Trump's assertions of authority, including tariffs and birthright citizenship.
Key cases could have profound effects on political redistricting and campaign finance, marking one of the most contentious terms in recent history.
