Left Menu

Supreme Court Faces Major Challenges in New Term: Presidential Power, Voting Rights, and LGBTQ Issues Take Center Stage

The Supreme Court term starting Monday presents pivotal cases on presidential power, including Trump's tariff policies and independent agency firings. Voting rights and LGBTQ issues are also central, with conservative justices poised to shape American jurisprudence. The term may be one of the most contentious yet, influencing key areas such as redistricting and campaign finance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2025 05:57 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 05:57 IST
Supreme Court Faces Major Challenges in New Term: Presidential Power, Voting Rights, and LGBTQ Issues Take Center Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Supreme Court is set to embark on a significant term that begins Monday, with cases that could reshape presidential power and deeply impact voting rights and LGBTQ issues.

With a conservative majority, the court will assess Trump's assertions of authority, including tariffs and birthright citizenship.

Key cases could have profound effects on political redistricting and campaign finance, marking one of the most contentious terms in recent history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

 Indonesia
2
KCOCA Invoked in Brutal Murder: The Hunt for Justice

KCOCA Invoked in Brutal Murder: The Hunt for Justice

 India
3
Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

 India
4
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025