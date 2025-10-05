Left Menu

Delhi High Court Grants Bail in Drug Trafficking Case Due to Evidence Doubts

The Delhi High Court granted bail to South African national Quentin Deacon in a drug trafficking case, citing evidence mishandling. The court raised concerns over evidence integrity due to mixed drug samples that obscured source identification. Bail was approved, considering prolonged custody and slow trial progress with limited witness examinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 15:06 IST
Delhi High Court Grants Bail in Drug Trafficking Case Due to Evidence Doubts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court recently granted bail to Quentin Deacon, a South African national involved in a drug trafficking case, emphasizing concerns over evidence integrity. Justice Arun Monga highlighted the issue of mixed drug samples, which obscured the ability to determine the source and specific weights of the substances involved.

The court noted that the investigating officer admitted to the mixing of substances before sampling, leading to doubts about the accuracy of the testing results. This uncertainty undermines the prosecution's claim that the seized drugs represented a commercial quantity.

With the applicant having spent over four years in custody and the trial progressing slowly with only six of fourteen witnesses examined, the judge expressed concerns about the trial's duration. The prosecution alleged that the Customs department recovered 10,500 grams of heroin from Deacon upon his 2021 arrival in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League Climbers

Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League C...

 Global
2
Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

 South Korea
3
Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

 India
4
Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025