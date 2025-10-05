Delhi High Court Grants Bail in Drug Trafficking Case Due to Evidence Doubts

The Delhi High Court recently granted bail to Quentin Deacon, a South African national involved in a drug trafficking case, emphasizing concerns over evidence integrity. Justice Arun Monga highlighted the issue of mixed drug samples, which obscured the ability to determine the source and specific weights of the substances involved.

The court noted that the investigating officer admitted to the mixing of substances before sampling, leading to doubts about the accuracy of the testing results. This uncertainty undermines the prosecution's claim that the seized drugs represented a commercial quantity.

With the applicant having spent over four years in custody and the trial progressing slowly with only six of fourteen witnesses examined, the judge expressed concerns about the trial's duration. The prosecution alleged that the Customs department recovered 10,500 grams of heroin from Deacon upon his 2021 arrival in India.

