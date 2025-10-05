Family's Abduction Hoax Unravels, Exposes Police Misdirection in Lucknow

A shocking revelation unfolded in Lucknow as a purported kidnapping case involving a 22-year-old man turned out to be an elaborate ruse orchestrated by none other than the victim himself, along with his family and a local politician. The drama saw the alleged victim, Subhash, his father Ramkumar, his brother Shubham, and community leader Akhilesh behind bars.

The scheme was hatched on September 27, aiming to tarnish the police's reputation, as local forces were kept on high alert following numerous frantic calls and accusations. Investigators diligently combed through over 200 CCTV clips and call logs before confirming the absence of an actual threat.

Authorities booked the accused under severe sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, reflecting on the extensive misuse of police resources the hoax entailed. Assistant Commissioner Rishabh Runwal emphasized the significant waste of manpower and time, especially during the festival season, and the detrimental impact such deceitful actions have on public trust in law enforcement.

