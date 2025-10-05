Left Menu

Drone Panic: How Rumours Stirred Fear in Uttar Pradesh Villages

Rumours of drone-assisted thefts have sparked fear across eastern Uttar Pradesh, leading to fatal misunderstandings and public unrest. Despite a lack of evidence, misinformation continues to spread, prompting police to undertake community outreach and strict measures. Authorities caution against taking the law into individual hands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-10-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 16:08 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A rumour originating in western Uttar Pradesh about thieves using drones to scout rooftops has evolved into widespread panic across the state. Although unfounded, these stories of "drone chor" have become rural folklore, sparking fear and leading to deadly consequences.

In Rae Bareli, a 38-year-old man was lynched after being mistakenly identified as a drone thief, prompting police action and community outreach to stem the tide of misinformation. The situation worsened when two men flew a drone nearby, intensifying the panic.

Authorities, describing the situation as an "epidemic of misinformation," are taking steps to educate the public and monitor social media. Despite no verified drone-related thefts, fear persists, affecting daily life in many districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

