Drone Panic: How Rumours Stirred Fear in Uttar Pradesh Villages

A rumour originating in western Uttar Pradesh about thieves using drones to scout rooftops has evolved into widespread panic across the state. Although unfounded, these stories of "drone chor" have become rural folklore, sparking fear and leading to deadly consequences.

In Rae Bareli, a 38-year-old man was lynched after being mistakenly identified as a drone thief, prompting police action and community outreach to stem the tide of misinformation. The situation worsened when two men flew a drone nearby, intensifying the panic.

Authorities, describing the situation as an "epidemic of misinformation," are taking steps to educate the public and monitor social media. Despite no verified drone-related thefts, fear persists, affecting daily life in many districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)