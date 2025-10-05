Left Menu

SAD President Appeals for Religious Freedom in US Army

Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of Shiromani Akali Dal, urges External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to address the US Army's ban on beards. This ban affects Sikh soldiers who wish to maintain their religious identity. He cites past acknowledgements of Sikh practices in US forces, calling for religious freedom.

Chandigarh | Updated: 05-10-2025 20:02 IST
In a direct appeal to India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal has addressed the contentious issue of restrictions on beards within the US Army. He highlighted how such regulations infringe upon the religious practices of Sikh soldiers.

Badal's concerns follow US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's remarks highlighting a stringent military grooming policy, permitting exceptions only for elite personnel. The move has sparked an international response from Sikh communities who deem the policy discriminatory.

Emphasizing the foundation of US principles, Badal reminded that the US government once recognized the religious identity rights of Sikh servicemen, allowing turbans and beards. This historical precedent amplifies the call for continued religious freedom within the ranks of the US military.

