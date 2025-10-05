SECL Inaugurates Coal India’s First Fully Women-Operated Central Store in Korba

In a pioneering move to advance women’s leadership in India’s core industrial sectors, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL)—a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL)—has inaugurated its first fully women-operated Central Store Unit at the Central Workshop in Korba, Chhattisgarh.

The initiative was launched under the Government of India’s Special Campaign 5.0 and stands as a major milestone in SECL’s ongoing efforts to promote inclusivity and gender equity in traditionally male-dominated domains such as mining, engineering, and heavy industry.

The development follows SECL’s earlier achievement of setting up Coal India’s first all-women-operated dispensary in Bilaspur, further solidifying the company’s commitment to the national vision of “Nari Shakti se Rashtra Shakti” (Women’s Power is the Nation’s Power).

A New Milestone in Inclusive Industrial Operations

The newly inaugurated Central Store Unit will manage spare parts supply, logistics, and inventory operations for SECL’s Central Workshop—an integral hub that supports coal mining machinery and equipment maintenance.

What makes this initiative unique is that it is entirely managed by women employees, from supervision to digital operations. The dedicated team of eight women officers and staff is led by Ms. Sapna Ikka, Senior Manager (Electrical & Mechanical) and an alumna of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad—a premier engineering institute known for producing some of India’s top mining professionals.

The store functions on a modern SAP-based digital management platform, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and real-time record-keeping. The integration of advanced digital tools represents SECL’s broader push toward smart and technology-driven industrial management.

A Ceremony Marking Progress and Inclusion

The inauguration ceremony began with the traditional lamp-lighting ritual, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Shri Harish Duhan, Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD), SECL.

The event was attended by several senior dignitaries, including:

Shri N. Franklin Jaykumar , Director (Technical/Operations)

Shri Biranchi Das , Director (Human Resources)

Shri R.C. Mahapatra , Director (Technical/Planning & Projects)

Shri Himanshu Jain, Chief Vigilance Officer, SECL

During the occasion, outstanding women employees of the Central Workshop were felicitated for their contributions, symbolizing SECL’s growing culture of recognition, inclusion, and empowerment.

Leadership Voices: Setting New Standards for Inclusion

Speaking at the inauguration, CMD Shri Harish Duhan emphasized that the establishment of the women-operated Central Store Unit demonstrates SECL’s belief in inclusive growth and women’s empowerment as drivers of national progress.

“Following the success of our all-women dispensary at Bilaspur, we are proud to see women now managing a core operational facility in Korba,” he said. “This milestone resonates with the vision of Union Minister of Coal, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, who advocates for increased participation and leadership of women in the coal and mining sectors.”

Duhan added that SECL’s continued success in gender-inclusive projects reflects its broader alignment with national priorities under the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) mission.

Nari Shakti in India’s Mining and Industrial Ecosystem

The initiative symbolizes a fundamental cultural shift within Coal India Limited, one of the world’s largest coal-producing companies, where women are increasingly taking up roles in engineering, operations, safety management, and corporate governance.

The introduction of all-women-operated facilities highlights a changing mindset in the coal industry—where women are no longer confined to administrative roles but are now actively participating in the technical, mechanical, and managerial dimensions of mining operations.

Through such measures, SECL is promoting the “Women in Mines and Industry” agenda, contributing to the Government of India’s efforts to break gender barriers in high-skill, high-impact industries.

A Broader Vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat and Sustainability

The establishment of the Korba Central Store Unit aligns with SECL’s ongoing transformation under Coal India’s modernization and gender diversity framework. Beyond gender empowerment, the initiative supports broader corporate goals, including:

Digital transformation through smart inventory and supply chain systems.

Workplace inclusivity by creating equal opportunities for women in leadership and operations.

Sustainable development by encouraging efficient resource management and transparent processes.

In addition, the initiative supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 5 (Gender Equality) and Goal 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), reinforcing India’s commitment to global sustainability and equity standards.

Building on a Legacy of Innovation and Equality

This latest milestone follows SECL’s earlier landmark in 2023, when the company introduced Coal India’s first all-women dispensary in Bilaspur, managed exclusively by female healthcare professionals. The success of that initiative inspired the company to extend the model to other operational divisions, leading to the formation of the Korba Central Store Unit.

Through both projects, SECL has become a trailblazer in Coal India’s diversity agenda, setting new benchmarks for other subsidiaries within the group to follow.

Empowering Women, Powering the Nation

The inauguration of SECL’s all-women Central Store Unit is more than an administrative achievement—it represents a powerful symbol of empowerment, innovation, and inclusivity in one of India’s most vital industrial sectors.

By entrusting women professionals with the responsibility of managing a core operational division, SECL is reshaping the narrative of India’s energy and mining workforce. The initiative stands as a testament to the belief that true progress comes from diversity, equal opportunity, and shared leadership.

As SECL continues to expand its women-led initiatives, it reinforces the principle that “Nari Shakti is indeed Rashtra Shakti”—a guiding philosophy that drives the nation toward a more equitable, capable, and self-reliant future.