Chancellor Merz Calls for Swift Peace in Gaza Talks

In a significant phone conversation, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz advocated for peace in Gaza, supporting President Trump's plan. He emphasized Germany's stance for ending hostilities, releasing hostages, ensuring humanitarian access, and disarming Hamas, following Israel's withdrawal from Gaza.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called for accelerated peace negotiations regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza. In a recent conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Merz emphasized the need for Egypt-led talks to achieve a peace agreement swiftly.

The German Chancellor expressed his support for President Trump's peace plan, which he believes presents the best opportunity for ending hostilities and ensuring the safe release of hostages in the region. This comes nearly two years after a defining terror attack on October 7, 2023.

As Israeli forces commence their withdrawal from Gaza, Merz urged that involvement from international parties should lead to comprehensive hostilities' cessation, humanitarian aid access, and the disarmament of Hamas, according to a government spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

