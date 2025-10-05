Left Menu

Syria's Electoral Shift: An Indirect Vote for Change

Syria holds indirect elections as a step away from Bashar al-Assad's regime, with current President Ahmed al-Sharaa consolidating power. The vote, covering nearly two-thirds of parliamentary seats, aims to foster inclusivity amid controversy over the indirect voting system and concerns about governmental representativeness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 22:03 IST
Syria's Electoral Shift: An Indirect Vote for Change

Members of Syria's electoral colleges convened on Sunday for an important parliamentary vote, marking a transition from Bashar al-Assad's deposed regime and testing the inclusivity efforts of the current Islamist-led government.

The indirect elections are a significant step for President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who assumed power following a successful rebel campaign against Assad last December. With high stakes, over 6,000 electors participated in the early polls, which closed by the afternoon. Preliminary results are anticipated by the close of Sunday, according to Mohammed Al-Ahmed, head of Syria's higher electoral committee.

This election will decide two-thirds of the 210 parliamentary seats, while President Sharaa, an ex-Al Qaeda combatant, will appoint the remaining third. The move to an indirect voting system is attributed to unreliable population data after a devastating 14-year war. However, concerns about representation persist amid muted public electioneering and postponed voting in certain minority-held regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

 India
2
Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

 Global
3
Bomb Scare in Manipur: IEDs Found and Neutralized

Bomb Scare in Manipur: IEDs Found and Neutralized

 India
4
Unstoppable Pogacar: European Champion with Room to Grow

Unstoppable Pogacar: European Champion with Room to Grow

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025