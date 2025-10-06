Diplomatic Chess: The Global Impact of the Gaza Conflict on Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed growing concerns over Israel's global standing amid the ongoing Gaza conflict, emphasizing the mounting diplomatic challenges despite American backing. During an appearance on CBS News' 'Face The Nation,' Rubio acknowledged the international isolation facing Israel, following U.S. President Donald Trump's claims that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's actions in Gaza have cost significant global support.

The United States has played a crucial role in shielding Israel at the U.N., exercising veto power on six occasions against resolutions related to the Gaza war. However, the international community remains largely in favor of resolutions demanding a ceasefire and aid access, illustrated by overwhelming votes in the U.N. General Assembly.

Efforts toward a two-state solution have gained momentum, with notable Western nations recognizing a Palestinian state. The U.N.'s endorsement of steps toward this solution reflects a global push for peace, despite ongoing hostilities that commenced after a Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)