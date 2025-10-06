Left Menu

Diplomatic Chess: The Global Impact of the Gaza Conflict on Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the diplomatic consequences for Israel due to the Gaza war, noting international isolation despite U.S. support. Global consensus largely favors a ceasefire and the two-state solution endorsed by the U.N. General Assembly. The conflict began with a deadly Hamas attack on Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 01:58 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 01:58 IST
Diplomatic Chess: The Global Impact of the Gaza Conflict on Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed growing concerns over Israel's global standing amid the ongoing Gaza conflict, emphasizing the mounting diplomatic challenges despite American backing. During an appearance on CBS News' 'Face The Nation,' Rubio acknowledged the international isolation facing Israel, following U.S. President Donald Trump's claims that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's actions in Gaza have cost significant global support.

The United States has played a crucial role in shielding Israel at the U.N., exercising veto power on six occasions against resolutions related to the Gaza war. However, the international community remains largely in favor of resolutions demanding a ceasefire and aid access, illustrated by overwhelming votes in the U.N. General Assembly.

Efforts toward a two-state solution have gained momentum, with notable Western nations recognizing a Palestinian state. The U.N.'s endorsement of steps toward this solution reflects a global push for peace, despite ongoing hostilities that commenced after a Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

 India
2
Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

 Global
3
Bomb Scare in Manipur: IEDs Found and Neutralized

Bomb Scare in Manipur: IEDs Found and Neutralized

 India
4
Unstoppable Pogacar: European Champion with Room to Grow

Unstoppable Pogacar: European Champion with Room to Grow

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025