U.S. Intensifies Anti-Drug Operations Off Venezuelan Coast

In a significant move to combat illegal drug trafficking, U.S. forces intercepted another vessel suspected of carrying narcotics off Venezuela's coast on Saturday evening. President Donald Trump confirmed the operation in his remarks on Sunday.

Speaking at Naval Station Norfolk, President Trump highlighted the Navy's successful efforts in targeting drug cartels operating via sea routes, noting a shift in their trafficking strategies. He indicated that drug smugglers might increasingly resort to land routes.

The timing of Trump's remarks coincided with a strike announced by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday. The President indicated a resolve to tackle drug trafficking on land as smugglers adapt to maritime interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)