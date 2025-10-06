Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Illegal Construction Claims Lives

A tragic collapse occurred at Al Khoziny Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo, Indonesia, claiming 49 lives. Rescue teams used heavy equipment and manual efforts to recover bodies, still searching for missing students.

The structure collapse was attributed to unauthorized construction work, as two additional floors were added without a necessary permit, violating Indonesia's Building Construction code.

Authorities promise a comprehensive investigation, while concerns over illegal building practices in rural areas are highlighted following the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)