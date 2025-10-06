Left Menu

Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Illegal Construction Claims Lives

A devastating collapse at Al Khoziny Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo, Indonesia, resulted in 49 confirmed deaths. The incident was linked to illegal construction without permits. Rescue efforts continue for the missing, as authorities vow a thorough investigation, highlighting broader issues of unauthorized building practices.

Sidoarjo | Updated: 06-10-2025 05:13 IST
Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Illegal Construction Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic collapse occurred at Al Khoziny Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo, Indonesia, claiming 49 lives. Rescue teams used heavy equipment and manual efforts to recover bodies, still searching for missing students.

The structure collapse was attributed to unauthorized construction work, as two additional floors were added without a necessary permit, violating Indonesia's Building Construction code.

Authorities promise a comprehensive investigation, while concerns over illegal building practices in rural areas are highlighted following the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

