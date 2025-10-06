Left Menu

Delhi Police Nabs Cyber Fraudsters in Credit Card Scam Bust

The Delhi Police apprehended three men for orchestrating a cyber fraud involving a fake credit card limit enhancement scheme that defrauded a man in Shahdara of over Rs 1 lakh. The suspects created a fake bank website and used phishing tactics to collect credit card details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 19:19 IST
Delhi Police Nabs Cyber Fraudsters in Credit Card Scam Bust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have dismantled a cyber fraud operation, arresting three individuals who scammed a man in Shahdara out of Rs 1 lakh with a fraudulent credit card limit enhancement scheme, according to officials on Monday.

The suspects, identified as Surender Singh, Gurmeet Singh, and Daleep Kumar, crafted a fake bank website and deceived victims into providing credit card information through phishing links.

After launching an investigation, police traced the fraudulent website to Surender Singh and discovered Gurmeet Singh sourced bank data from another individual, while Daleep Kumar provided fake SIM cards. Ongoing efforts aim to track down further accomplices and beneficiaries of the scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
2
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025