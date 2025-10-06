Delhi Police Nabs Cyber Fraudsters in Credit Card Scam Bust

Delhi Police have dismantled a cyber fraud operation, arresting three individuals who scammed a man in Shahdara out of Rs 1 lakh with a fraudulent credit card limit enhancement scheme, according to officials on Monday.

The suspects, identified as Surender Singh, Gurmeet Singh, and Daleep Kumar, crafted a fake bank website and deceived victims into providing credit card information through phishing links.

After launching an investigation, police traced the fraudulent website to Surender Singh and discovered Gurmeet Singh sourced bank data from another individual, while Daleep Kumar provided fake SIM cards. Ongoing efforts aim to track down further accomplices and beneficiaries of the scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)