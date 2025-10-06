Delhi Police Nabs Cyber Fraudsters in Credit Card Scam Bust
The Delhi Police apprehended three men for orchestrating a cyber fraud involving a fake credit card limit enhancement scheme that defrauded a man in Shahdara of over Rs 1 lakh. The suspects created a fake bank website and used phishing tactics to collect credit card details.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have dismantled a cyber fraud operation, arresting three individuals who scammed a man in Shahdara out of Rs 1 lakh with a fraudulent credit card limit enhancement scheme, according to officials on Monday.
The suspects, identified as Surender Singh, Gurmeet Singh, and Daleep Kumar, crafted a fake bank website and deceived victims into providing credit card information through phishing links.
After launching an investigation, police traced the fraudulent website to Surender Singh and discovered Gurmeet Singh sourced bank data from another individual, while Daleep Kumar provided fake SIM cards. Ongoing efforts aim to track down further accomplices and beneficiaries of the scam.
(With inputs from agencies.)