Left Menu

Maharashtra Paves New Roads for Women in Governance

Maharashtra has reserved approximately half of the leadership positions within its local councils for women, advancing gender representation in governance. The initiative involves both nagar parishads and nagar panchayats, enhancing female participation across open categories and reserved classes, including SC, ST, and OBC branches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 19:21 IST
Maharashtra Paves New Roads for Women in Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra is setting a progressive milestone by reserving nearly half of the top positions in its nagar parishads and nagar panchayats for women. This bold move, aimed at increasing gender representation, was announced by the state's Urban Development Department on Monday.

In the state, there are a total of 370 local councils, comprising 247 nagar parishads and 123 nagar panchayats. Of these, 136 parishad president posts are under the open category, and 68 have been allocated for women. Among 67 parishads reserved for backward classes, 34 will see women occupying the chief's position.

The reservation extends further, with women to hold leadership roles in six of eleven Scheduled Tribes parishads, and 17 of 33 Scheduled Castes parishads. Similar provisions apply to nagar panchayats, with women securing 199 top posts overall, integrating both parishads and panchayats under this gender-positive initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
2
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025