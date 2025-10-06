Maharashtra Paves New Roads for Women in Governance

Maharashtra is setting a progressive milestone by reserving nearly half of the top positions in its nagar parishads and nagar panchayats for women. This bold move, aimed at increasing gender representation, was announced by the state's Urban Development Department on Monday.

In the state, there are a total of 370 local councils, comprising 247 nagar parishads and 123 nagar panchayats. Of these, 136 parishad president posts are under the open category, and 68 have been allocated for women. Among 67 parishads reserved for backward classes, 34 will see women occupying the chief's position.

The reservation extends further, with women to hold leadership roles in six of eleven Scheduled Tribes parishads, and 17 of 33 Scheduled Castes parishads. Similar provisions apply to nagar panchayats, with women securing 199 top posts overall, integrating both parishads and panchayats under this gender-positive initiative.

