Royal Titles Under Scrutiny in Rajasthan Court

The Rajasthan High Court has mandated that the Jaipur royal descendants remove 'Maharaj' and 'Princess' prefixes from their legal petitions concerning a house tax case. Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal delivered the order, referencing constitutional provisions that eliminate royal privileges and enforce citizen equality.

This directive follows a longstanding 24-year-old legal battle involving heirs of Jagat Singh and Prithviraj Singh over the imposition of house tax. The court insisted on compliance with its order, setting a deadline of October 13 for the necessary amendments to be filed.

The court invoked Article 363A and Article 14 of the Constitution in its remarks, which abolish royal privileges and uphold equality among citizens. Non-compliance will result in the dismissal of the case, and the bench firmly stated that royal titles have no place in contemporary legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)