Historic Memorial: Maharashtra Allocates Land for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj
The Maharashtra government has allocated 2.5 acres in Pune district to build a memorial for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, following Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's intervention. The site will feature a museum, library, and auditorium. A planned development worth Rs 532.51 crore will include local residents' input.
The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has sanctioned 2.5 acres of land in Pune's Wadu Budruk for constructing a memorial dedicated to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. This move follows longstanding demands for a memorial to honor the historic figure, according to officials.
Maharashtra's Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated that the decision would fast-track the site's development. A government resolution detailed the transfer of 0.87 hectares and 20 acres from local survey numbers, previously owned by Pune's KEM Hospital, for the monument.
In exchange, 0.81 acres from Kondhapuri (Shirur taluka) are allotted to KEM Hospital for medical purposes. The development at Wadu Budruk, costing Rs 532.51 crore, will include a museum, library, auditorium, and a unique 'invisible sculpture' memorial, integrating local input into its planning.