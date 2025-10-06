Left Menu

Rice Milling Scam: Chhattisgarh's Corruption Web Unraveled

The Chhattisgarh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against former IAS officer Anil Tuteja and businessman Anwar Dhebar in connection with an alleged rice milling scam. Both accused have been charged under multiple sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 19:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) intensified its investigation into an alleged rice milling scam, filing a supplementary chargesheet on Monday against two key figures: former Indian Administrative Service officer Anil Tuteja and businessman Anwar Dhebar, officials relayed. This significant move follows a previous chargesheet filed against other officials.

The chargesheet, spanning 1,500 pages, was formally submitted to the Special Court under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Raipur. Notably, Tuteja and Dhebar, currently imprisoned at Raipur Central Jail, face charges under IPC sections 120B, 384, and 409, alongside the Prevention of Corruption Act provisions, according to the EOW statement.

The complex investigation reveals a large-scale illegal operation orchestrated by Tuteja and associates, allegedly extracting unlawful monetary benefits of at least Rs 20 crore from rice millers. This financial misconduct reportedly involved the politically influential Dhebar, with the scam's reach and method impacting Chhattisgarh's political and governmental landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

