Karnataka CM Condemns Caste-Based Prejudice in Judiciary Incident

In a provocative incident that raised eyebrows across the nation, a 71-year-old lawyer allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe at India's Chief Justice, B R Gavai, during court proceedings. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was quick to condemn the act, citing it as a grim reminder of the lingering caste-based prejudices.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called for immediate legal action not only against the offender but also against individuals encouraging such reprehensible behavior. Highlighting Justice Gavai's achievements, Siddaramaiah emphasized the ongoing challenges faced by the Dalit community.

The chief minister urged all communities, irrespective of caste or politics, to denounce this act of disrespect. He linked the incident to divisive politics, drawing parallels to historical figures used in nationalist rhetoric, warning against glorification of such shameful actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)