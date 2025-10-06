Left Menu

Karnataka CM Condemns Caste-Based Prejudice in Judiciary Incident

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah condemned an incident where a lawyer allegedly threw a shoe at CJI Justice B R Gavai, urging legal action against such vandalism. He highlighted the persistence of caste-based prejudice and appealed for condemnation of the act from all communities and political affiliations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 19:51 IST
Karnataka CM Condemns Caste-Based Prejudice in Judiciary Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a provocative incident that raised eyebrows across the nation, a 71-year-old lawyer allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe at India's Chief Justice, B R Gavai, during court proceedings. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was quick to condemn the act, citing it as a grim reminder of the lingering caste-based prejudices.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called for immediate legal action not only against the offender but also against individuals encouraging such reprehensible behavior. Highlighting Justice Gavai's achievements, Siddaramaiah emphasized the ongoing challenges faced by the Dalit community.

The chief minister urged all communities, irrespective of caste or politics, to denounce this act of disrespect. He linked the incident to divisive politics, drawing parallels to historical figures used in nationalist rhetoric, warning against glorification of such shameful actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
2
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025