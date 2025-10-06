Waqf Boards Urge for UMEED Portal in Regional Languages
- Country:
- India
Southern Waqf boards have requested the central government to offer the UMEED portal in regional languages, enhancing management efficiency. The request was made during a meeting held by the Ministry of Minority Affairs.
Representatives from states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana participated, emphasizing the portal's role in improving transparency and ownership of Waqf properties. The UMEED portal, initiated in June 2025, requires all Waqf Boards to provide property details within a six-month timeframe.
Officials assured that the portal would soon support multiple languages. The meeting aligns with the Ministry's goal to modernize Waqf administration under the UMEED Act, unlocking developmental potential for minority communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
