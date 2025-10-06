Left Menu

Waqf Boards Urge for UMEED Portal in Regional Languages

Waqf boards from southern states requested the Central government to provide the UMEED portal in regional languages to improve management efficiency. During the meeting organized by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, representatives from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana shared progress and discussed the UMEED Act's implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:02 IST
Representatives from states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana participated, emphasizing the portal's role in improving transparency and ownership of Waqf properties. The UMEED portal, initiated in June 2025, requires all Waqf Boards to provide property details within a six-month timeframe.

Representatives from states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana participated, emphasizing the portal's role in improving transparency and ownership of Waqf properties. The UMEED portal, initiated in June 2025, requires all Waqf Boards to provide property details within a six-month timeframe.

Officials assured that the portal would soon support multiple languages. The meeting aligns with the Ministry's goal to modernize Waqf administration under the UMEED Act, unlocking developmental potential for minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

