Controversy Sparks Over 'Spy Meters' in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh's Leader of Opposition, Umang Singhar, has ignited a heated debate by referring to the smart electricity meters being installed as 'spy meters'. Singhar alleges that these meters compromise the privacy and security of citizens, claiming that the project's company has ties with Pakistan—a charge refuted by the state's BJP government.

Addressing the media, Singhar expressed grave concerns over confidentiality, mismanagement of funds, and foreign links associated with the ongoing project. He called for enhanced transparency and accountability from government bodies and DISCOMs, highlighting the need for an in-depth investigation.

Singhar emphasized the broader implications of the project, suggesting that it poses not only privacy risks but also economic and strategic security challenges at both state and national levels. He questioned the decision to award contracts to Alfanar, a Saudi Arabian company, despite initial disqualification and lack of transparency regarding associated personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)