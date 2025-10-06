Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Over 'Spy Meters' in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh's Leader of Opposition, Umang Singhar, has raised alarms over the installation of smart electricity meters, dubbing them as 'spy meters'. Alleging connections with Pakistan, Singhar demands a thorough inquiry into foreign links, privacy concerns, and the misuse of funds related to this project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:09 IST
Controversy Sparks Over 'Spy Meters' in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh's Leader of Opposition, Umang Singhar, has ignited a heated debate by referring to the smart electricity meters being installed as 'spy meters'. Singhar alleges that these meters compromise the privacy and security of citizens, claiming that the project's company has ties with Pakistan—a charge refuted by the state's BJP government.

Addressing the media, Singhar expressed grave concerns over confidentiality, mismanagement of funds, and foreign links associated with the ongoing project. He called for enhanced transparency and accountability from government bodies and DISCOMs, highlighting the need for an in-depth investigation.

Singhar emphasized the broader implications of the project, suggesting that it poses not only privacy risks but also economic and strategic security challenges at both state and national levels. He questioned the decision to award contracts to Alfanar, a Saudi Arabian company, despite initial disqualification and lack of transparency regarding associated personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
2
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025