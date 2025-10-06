Left Menu

Fake PMO Official Allegedly Seeks Favours: CBI Files FIR

The CBI has filed an FIR against a Delhi man for allegedly posing as a PMO official to seek favours from institutions, including the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. The accused, P Rama Rao, faced charges of impersonation and forgery, further confirmed by a complaint from the PMO.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated legal proceedings against a Delhi resident for allegedly impersonating an official from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to secure undue favours. These claims emerged from a complaint filed by an assistant director of the PMO, detailing multiple instances where the accused sought benefits by pretending to be a high-ranking executive.

The accused, identified as P Rama Rao from Rajinder Nagar, has been charged with cheating, personation, and forgery under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. One notable allegation involves him impersonating a joint secretary to facilitate an admission process at Symbiosis International University, Pune.

Further investigation revealed that Rao used a purported official letterhead to request accommodations and special prayers at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. The PMO confirmed to the CBI that Rao is not employed with them. Another alleged accomplice, C Sridhar, mirrored these impersonation tactics to obtain land records from Mysuru authorities, aligning with records used in Rao's previous fraudulent claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

