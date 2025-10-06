Left Menu

EU's Strategic Use of Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine

The European Union plans to utilize 185 billion euros of immobilized Russian assets to support Ukraine's defense and reconstruction without confiscating them, aligning with international law. Instead, it proposes investing in Commission-issued bonds. The funds would be loaned to Ukraine as 'Reparations Loans,' repayable once Russia fulfills war reparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:58 IST
EU's Strategic Use of Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is formulating a strategic financial plan to aid Ukraine using frozen Russian central bank assets. Despite international law prohibiting the confiscation of sovereign assets, the European Commission suggests utilizing up to 185 billion euros of such assets immobilized in Europe.

The proposal involves Euroclear investing in zero-coupon bonds issued by the European Commission, backed by EU government guarantees. This would facilitate a 'Reparations Loan' to Ukraine, which would not require repayment until Russia pays war reparations.

Concerns about legal and fiscal risks persist, particularly from Belgium. Russian responses label the plan as illegal, though the EU reassures that risks to member states are minimal due to comprehensive guarantees and strategic sanctions rollover mechanisms.

TRENDING

1
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
2
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global
3
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
4
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025