Centre Orders ICAR Probe into Pomegranate Crop Disease in Rajasthan

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has taken serious cognisance of reports regarding the widespread damage to pomegranate crops caused by multiple diseases — notably the ‘Tikri’ disease — in Balotra district and adjoining regions of Rajasthan, one of India’s key pomegranate-producing belts.

Acting swiftly, the Minister has directed the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to dispatch a team of expert scientists to the affected areas to conduct an on-ground assessment of crop damage, identify the root causes of the disease outbreak, and recommend scientific interventions to mitigate its impact.

Immediate Central Response and Scientific Investigation

The Union Minister instructed the Director General of ICAR to ensure that the special task force visits the region immediately. The scientific team will include experts from:

ICAR-Central Institute for Arid Horticulture (CIAH), Bikaner

ICAR-National Research Centre on Pomegranate (NRC), Solapur

ICAR-Central Arid Zone Research Institute (CAZRI), Jodhpur

State Agricultural Universities and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs)

This multi-disciplinary team will evaluate the extent of crop loss, patterns of disease spread, and soil and climate conditions influencing the outbreak. The scientists will also study the cultivation techniques and management practices currently used by farmers to identify potential gaps in disease prevention and crop maintenance.

“The welfare of farmers is our topmost priority. The situation in the affected regions will be studied scientifically, and the government will ensure all necessary measures are taken to protect farmers’ livelihoods and restore crop health,” said Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Towards a Comprehensive Disease Management Plan

The Minister directed ICAR to prepare a comprehensive action plan based on the team’s findings. This plan will focus on:

Scientific pruning and canopy management to prevent pathogen spread.

Integrated Disease Management (IDM) using safe and effective control measures.

Optimised fertiliser and pesticide application to prevent resistance build-up.

Adoption of modern horticultural practices such as drip irrigation, mulching, and balanced nutrition.

Farmer training programmes to raise awareness about disease symptoms and early interventions.

The Ministry is also exploring the development of disease-resistant pomegranate varieties through ICAR research centres, which could help prevent similar outbreaks in the future.

Tikri Disease: A Growing Concern for Pomegranate Farmers

The Tikri disease, locally known as ‘fruit rot’ or ‘fruit blackening’, has been a recurring issue in several arid and semi-arid zones of India. The disease often appears during flowering and fruiting stages, leading to wilting, fruit cracking, and loss of market value.

Agricultural scientists believe that a combination of fungal infections, unregulated chemical use, high humidity, and erratic irrigation practices may be contributing factors. In Rajasthan’s dry climate, the Balotra and Barmer districts have emerged as major pomegranate cultivation zones in recent years, making the disease’s impact particularly severe on local economies.

Farmers in the region have reported significant yield losses, with some plantations seeing over 50% fruit drop. These reports prompted the Union Minister to step in promptly and order a national-level scientific probe.

“Our pomegranate farmers are an integral part of India’s horticultural growth story. The government will not let their hard work go in vain. Every possible scientific, technical, and administrative support will be extended to them,” Shri Chouhan assured.

Central and State Coordination for Farmer Relief

Shri Chouhan emphasised that a coordinated approach between central and state agencies is vital to effectively manage the crisis. He urged the Rajasthan Agriculture and Horticulture Departments to work closely with ICAR institutes and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) to provide immediate field-level support to affected farmers.

The Ministry also plans to deploy mobile advisory teams to conduct on-site training sessions and awareness drives on identifying early signs of infection, adopting resistant varieties, and using biological control methods.

Officials indicated that the government is evaluating options for financial and technical assistance to help farmers rehabilitate their orchards and restore productivity.

Strengthening India’s Horticulture and Farmer Resilience

India is one of the world’s leading producers of pomegranates, with major cultivation in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The fruit contributes significantly to India’s export earnings and rural employment, making disease outbreaks a matter of national concern.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the government has been expanding its National Horticulture Mission to ensure crop diversification, climate resilience, and sustainable horticulture practices.

Shri Chouhan reiterated that the Ministry is committed to achieving “prosperity through productivity” by empowering farmers with scientific tools, training, and technology-driven support systems.

“We will adopt a comprehensive and collaborative approach involving ICAR institutions, agricultural universities, and the state government. The focus will be not only on damage control but also on long-term crop health management and value addition,” the Minister stated.

Path Forward: A Science-Led Recovery Strategy

Once the ICAR team submits its report, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare will formulate a time-bound recovery roadmap. This roadmap will include both short-term remedial actions—such as disease containment and crop recovery measures—and long-term strategies like the promotion of precision horticulture and soil health management.

The plan will also emphasize:

Training of extension workers and progressive farmers in modern disease surveillance.

Encouragement of farmer producer organizations (FPOs) to adopt scientific pomegranate cultivation models.

Partnership with private sector players for promoting high-value, export-quality pomegranate production.

By combining scientific expertise, digital monitoring, and farmer capacity building, the government aims to restore the productivity and profitability of pomegranate cultivation in Rajasthan and beyond.

A Commitment to Farmers’ Prosperity

The Union Minister concluded with an assurance that every affected farmer will receive full technical and institutional support. He expressed confidence that the collective efforts of ICAR institutes, state authorities, and farmers’ organizations will help overcome the crisis and strengthen India’s horticultural resilience.

“Our farmers are the backbone of our economy. With science, cooperation, and timely intervention, we will turn this challenge into an opportunity for learning and growth,” Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

The government’s swift response and science-driven approach signal a decisive step toward protecting farmers’ livelihoods, ensuring crop sustainability, and achieving the broader goal of Atmanirbhar Krishi (self-reliant agriculture).