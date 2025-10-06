Ministry of Minority Affairs Holds Zonal Review of UMEED Portal in Bengaluru

The Ministry of Minority Affairs convened the Zonal Review Meeting of the UMEED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development) Portal in Bengaluru, focusing on the effective implementation, progress, and modernization of Waqf property management across southern India. The meeting brought together representatives from the Waqf Boards of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, underscoring the Centre’s commitment to strengthening Waqf governance and enhancing transparency through digital transformation.

The UMEED initiative—an integrated digital framework designed for efficient management and development of Waqf assets—is part of the government’s broader reforms under the UMEED Act, 2025, which came into effect in April 2025. The Act and its accompanying digital portal aim to streamline property records, improve accountability, and unlock the socio-economic potential of Waqf assets for the welfare of minority communities.

Strengthening Waqf Administration through Digital Integration

During the review, Ministry officials and representatives from the Southern Waqf Boards discussed strategies for speedy digitization and verification of Waqf property data. Since the launch of the UMEED Central Portal in June 2025, all state Waqf Boards have been mandated to upload their property details within six months.

Representatives from the southern states reported that the data entry and verification process is already underway, with significant progress achieved in several districts. Officials reaffirmed that the government’s goal is to achieve 100% digital coverage of all Waqf properties within the stipulated timeframe.

“The UMEED portal represents a paradigm shift in Waqf management—it combines efficiency with empowerment. Our objective is to ensure that every Waqf property in India is properly documented, monitored, and utilized for community development,” said a senior official from the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The meeting also served as a platform for sharing best practices and discussing technical and administrative challenges faced by state boards during implementation.

Focus on User Accessibility and Regional Inclusion

One of the key highlights of the meeting was the request from several state representatives to make the UMEED portal available in regional languages to ensure accessibility for local officials and beneficiaries. Responding to these concerns, Ministry officials assured that multi-language support will be integrated into the platform in a phased manner.

“The government recognizes the importance of linguistic diversity in administrative reforms. We are working to make the UMEED portal accessible in all major regional languages to facilitate ease of use and inclusivity,” the Ministry stated.

Officials further informed that ongoing user interface enhancements would make the portal more intuitive and user-friendly, enabling smoother data entry, verification, and monitoring by Waqf Boards.

Collaboration for Transparency and Accountability

The review meeting emphasized the need for collaboration between central and state authorities to ensure transparency, prevent encroachment, and promote sustainable utilization of Waqf properties. Officials highlighted that the UMEED portal allows for real-time tracking of property records, geo-tagging, and status updates—tools that will significantly reduce administrative delays and irregularities.

The Karnataka Waqf Board, one of the largest in the region, shared insights on how digitalization has already led to improved record management, easier grievance redressal, and better coordination with district-level administrators. Similarly, representatives from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana reported successful pilots of the portal at the district level and expressed readiness to scale up implementation.

“The digital integration of Waqf properties under UMEED is not just a technological reform—it is a social and economic reform aimed at ensuring that Waqf resources truly serve the purpose of community empowerment,” said a representative from the Karnataka Waqf Board.

Unlocking the Developmental Potential of Waqf Assets

The Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development (UMEED) Act, 2025, passed earlier this year, is a transformative legislative step toward modernizing Waqf administration in India. It seeks to integrate digital governance, transparency mechanisms, and development-oriented reforms to harness the vast potential of Waqf assets—estimated to cover over 8 lakh registered properties across the country.

Under the new framework, Waqf Boards are being encouraged to adopt public-private partnership (PPP) models for developing educational, healthcare, and social welfare infrastructure on Waqf lands, while ensuring compliance with community and legal guidelines.

“The ultimate aim of UMEED is to transform Waqf properties into engines of socio-economic growth for minority communities,” noted an official from the Ministry. “By leveraging technology, we can ensure that the benefits of these assets reach the people they are meant to serve.”

Empowerment through Modern Governance

The Ministry of Minority Affairs reiterated that digital empowerment lies at the heart of the government’s minority welfare policies. Through UMEED, the Ministry aims to establish a centralized, transparent, and accountable system for managing Waqf assets—aligning with the broader Digital India and Good Governance initiatives.

The Ministry also plans to conduct training programmes and capacity-building workshops for Waqf Board officials and mutawallis (custodians), ensuring that all stakeholders are well-versed in using the UMEED portal effectively.

“By empowering local Waqf boards with digital tools, we are creating a transparent ecosystem that minimizes mismanagement and maximizes social impact,” said another Ministry representative.

Future Roadmap and Regional Engagement

The Bengaluru review meeting is part of a series of zonal consultations being held across India to monitor progress and address region-specific challenges in the implementation of UMEED. The next review meetings are expected to be held in Lucknow, Mumbai, and Guwahati, covering the remaining zones.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the UMEED portal becomes a model for integrated property management systems, enabling data-driven policy decisions and efficient fund utilization for minority welfare schemes.

Towards a Transparent and Empowered Waqf Ecosystem

The Zonal Review Meeting of the UMEED Portal in Bengaluru marks a key step in the government’s drive to bring transparency, efficiency, and empowerment to Waqf management. With the active participation of southern Waqf Boards and continued support from the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the initiative promises to usher in a new era of accountability, inclusivity, and community development.

As India continues to embrace digital transformation across governance sectors, the UMEED initiative stands as a symbol of modern, equitable, and technology-driven empowerment for the nation’s minority communities—laying the foundation for a more transparent and prosperous future.