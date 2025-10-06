Chilling Plot Uncovered: Insurance Fraud and Murder Scheme Busted

Authorities have unearthed a grisly scheme involving the murder of a disabled man, Gangadhar, in Hosapete, Vijayanagara. Six individuals, including a woman posing as his wife, have been arrested for allegedly fabricating the crime as an accident to fraudulently cash in Rs 5.25 crore through multiple insurance policies.

The criminals orchestrated the plot by attacking Gangadhar and staging a road accident on the outskirts of the town. Suspicion arose when police discovered the motorcycle's keys oddly placed inside a pouch, prompting further investigation. Evidence revealed that Gangadhar was already married, yet the gang registered a bogus marriage to facilitate their plan.

Central to the conspiracy was a bank employee, believed to be the mastermind, who guided the gang in creating a bank account with fictitious nominees and securing insurance policies. Investigators found that the employee had been targeting vulnerable individuals to exploit for such scams. The case remains under intense scrutiny as further details emerge.

