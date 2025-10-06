Shoe-Throwing Incident at Supreme Court Sparks National Outrage

In a dramatic turn of events at the Supreme Court of India, an elderly lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice B R Gavai, triggering widespread outrage and immediate action. The incident, which occurred during court proceedings, resulted in the lawyer's immediate suspension by the Bar Council of India.

The unexpected act sparked national condemnation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing it as 'reprehensible' and an attack on the judiciary's dignity. Congress leaders and legal associations echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the gravity of the situation and its implications for the rule of law.

Despite the disruption, the Chief Justice remained composed, instructing courtroom staff to ignore the incident and continue with proceedings. The lawyer, identified as Rakesh Kishore, was questioned by Delhi police but released without charges as no formal complaint was lodged. The act was allegedly motivated by dissatisfaction with remarks made by the CJI during a previous hearing.

