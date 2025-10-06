Left Menu

Opposition Condemns Shoe Attack on India's Chief Justice

Opposition parties condemn the shoe-throwing incident targeting the Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, as an attack on the Constitution and judiciary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders, among others, decry the act, highlighting societal hate and fanaticism. The Bar Council suspended the lawyer responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:34 IST
In a startling incident that has sent shockwaves throughout India's political landscape, leaders from various opposition parties have vehemently condemned an attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. The incident, marked by a lawyer attempting to throw a shoe during court proceedings, is being seen as an egregious attack on the country's judicial institution.

The lawyer involved in the act, which was thwarted by security personnel, left behind a note protesting insults to Sanatan Dharma. The Bar Council acted swiftly, suspending the lawyer's license. The opposition, including the Congress and CPI(M), characterized the incident as a dangerous erosion of judicial respect.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted Justice Gavai, expressing national outrage at the attack, while opposition leaders criticized the Prime Minister's delayed response. The episode underscores a disturbing rise in societal hatred and is being recognized as a critical warning signal about the current political climate.

