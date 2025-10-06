Opposition Condemns Shoe Attack on India's Chief Justice

In a startling incident that has sent shockwaves throughout India's political landscape, leaders from various opposition parties have vehemently condemned an attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. The incident, marked by a lawyer attempting to throw a shoe during court proceedings, is being seen as an egregious attack on the country's judicial institution.

The lawyer involved in the act, which was thwarted by security personnel, left behind a note protesting insults to Sanatan Dharma. The Bar Council acted swiftly, suspending the lawyer's license. The opposition, including the Congress and CPI(M), characterized the incident as a dangerous erosion of judicial respect.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted Justice Gavai, expressing national outrage at the attack, while opposition leaders criticized the Prime Minister's delayed response. The episode underscores a disturbing rise in societal hatred and is being recognized as a critical warning signal about the current political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)