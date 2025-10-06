High-Profile Denials: Court Rejects Bail in Ex-Minister's Murder Case

A special court in Mumbai on Monday denied bail to three individuals implicated in the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, highlighting the gravity of the charges against them.

The accused—Kisan Pardhi, Gaurav Apune, and Anurag Kashyap—remain in custody after Special MCOCA Judge Mahesh Jadhav dismissed their bail pleas. Apune reportedly backed out of a murder contract yet was deeply implicated in the conspiracy, according to police investigations.

Law enforcement claims link Kashyap to helping a shooter flee and accuse Pardhi of providing arms. The case, involving 26 people under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, points to a broader plot orchestrated by Anmol Bishnoi to assert syndicate power through Siddique's assassination.