High-Profile Denials: Court Rejects Bail in Ex-Minister's Murder Case

A Mumbai court denied bail to three suspects linked to the 2024 murder of ex-Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. The suspects were involved in the conspiracy and logistical support for the assailants. With 26 charged under MCOCA, the case implicates a prominent crime syndicate led by Anmol Bishnoi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:13 IST
Baba Siddique
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Mumbai on Monday denied bail to three individuals implicated in the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, highlighting the gravity of the charges against them.

The accused—Kisan Pardhi, Gaurav Apune, and Anurag Kashyap—remain in custody after Special MCOCA Judge Mahesh Jadhav dismissed their bail pleas. Apune reportedly backed out of a murder contract yet was deeply implicated in the conspiracy, according to police investigations.

Law enforcement claims link Kashyap to helping a shooter flee and accuse Pardhi of providing arms. The case, involving 26 people under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, points to a broader plot orchestrated by Anmol Bishnoi to assert syndicate power through Siddique's assassination.

