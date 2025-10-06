Assam Cabinet Boosts Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Education with Bold Initiatives

The Assam Cabinet unveiled several strategic initiatives on Monday, among them the introduction of the Unified Pension Scheme for state employees as part of the National Pension System. This move promises to enhance old age security while insulating benefits from volatile market returns, according to the Chief Minister.

In an additional humanitarian effort, the cabinet vowed to pay Rs 5 lakh to families of the nine individuals who perished in a Tamil Nadu building collapse, supplementing company compensation. Also, a Rs 564.50 crore plan for an elevated corridor aims to ease traffic in Silchar, contributing to urban mobility improvements and emission reductions.

Other notable decisions include approvals for a substantial rural bridge program and a Rs 4,287 crore healthcare project enhancing tertiary care infrastructure. The inclusion of over 10,000 new beneficiaries in the Orunodoi scheme and amendments to the state medical college rules were also ratified, underlining Assam's commitment to inclusive and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)