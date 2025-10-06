Harvard's Morgue Scandal: Legal Battles Erupt

Harvard University is facing legal challenges after Massachusetts' highest court decided the distinguished institution can be sued. The lawsuit stems from allegations that bodies donated to its medical school were improperly handled and parts illicitly sold by the morgue's former manager.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court found that Harvard's actions, described as failing in its legal and moral duties, were sufficient to proceed with legal action. The case highlights a sordid chapter involving ex-morgue manager Cedric Lodge, who faced charges for a scheme involving dissection and sale of cadaver parts.

Lodge, already awaiting sentencing after a guilty plea, ran the scheme from 2018, bringing attention to potential systemic issues at the university. The development reinvigorates lawsuits by 47 plaintiffs, questioning Harvard's oversight of its anatomical gift program and challenging previously granted immunity based on the institution's alleged negligence.

