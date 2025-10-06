Fugitive Gangster’s Illegal Passport Sparks Outrage

The Pune Police have intensified their efforts to capture fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal by registering a new case under the Arms Act. This action follows the discovery of live bullets during a police raid on his Kothrud residence.

Despite being a history-sheeter wanted for murder and extortion, Ghaywal has reportedly escaped to an overseas location. His recent implication in a road rage shooting involving his associates escalates his criminal dossier.

Police continue to investigate how Ghaywal managed to obtain a passport despite negative address verification from Ahilyanagar Police. The situation has drawn political attention, with MP Supriya Sule questioning the ease with which serious criminals secure illicit travel documents and calling for intervention from the External Affairs Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)