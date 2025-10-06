Left Menu

Fugitive Gangster’s Illegal Passport Sparks Outrage

The Pune Police have registered a fresh case under the Arms Act against notorious gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, after recovering bullets and incriminating documents at his residence. Ghaywal, who has fled abroad, is the subject of a Lookout Notice amid concerns over a forged passport acquisition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:55 IST
Fugitive Gangster’s Illegal Passport Sparks Outrage
  • Country:
  • India

The Pune Police have intensified their efforts to capture fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal by registering a new case under the Arms Act. This action follows the discovery of live bullets during a police raid on his Kothrud residence.

Despite being a history-sheeter wanted for murder and extortion, Ghaywal has reportedly escaped to an overseas location. His recent implication in a road rage shooting involving his associates escalates his criminal dossier.

Police continue to investigate how Ghaywal managed to obtain a passport despite negative address verification from Ahilyanagar Police. The situation has drawn political attention, with MP Supriya Sule questioning the ease with which serious criminals secure illicit travel documents and calling for intervention from the External Affairs Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global
2
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
3
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025