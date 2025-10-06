Left Menu

Matrimonial Mirage: Widow Defrauded of Over Rs 2.27 Crore

A widow seeking companionship was allegedly defrauded of Rs 2.27 crore by a man she met on a matrimonial site. The accused, claiming to be a US citizen and drilling engineer, convinced her to transfer money, promising eventual repayment. A police investigation is underway following her complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:56 IST
Matrimonial Mirage: Widow Defrauded of Over Rs 2.27 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling case of matrimonial deceit, a 59-year-old widow has reportedly been defrauded of over Rs 2.27 crore by a man she met on a matrimonial portal. The accused allegedly built a rapport over time, posing as a US citizen and drilling engineer, to gain her trust.

The woman, living alone as her son resides elsewhere, sought companionship on the portal and connected with a man named Aahan Kumar in 2019. The charming fraudster conducted conversations that convinced the widow of a genuine partnership, addressing her as his wife and displaying mature behavior.

Over a period, Kumar persuaded her to transfer money to him citing various emergencies, ultimately amassing a large sum. After persistent deceit and additional monetary demands, the woman approached law enforcement. A case has been registered under the Information Technology Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with investigations in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global
2
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
3
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025