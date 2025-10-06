Matrimonial Mirage: Widow Defrauded of Over Rs 2.27 Crore

In a startling case of matrimonial deceit, a 59-year-old widow has reportedly been defrauded of over Rs 2.27 crore by a man she met on a matrimonial portal. The accused allegedly built a rapport over time, posing as a US citizen and drilling engineer, to gain her trust.

The woman, living alone as her son resides elsewhere, sought companionship on the portal and connected with a man named Aahan Kumar in 2019. The charming fraudster conducted conversations that convinced the widow of a genuine partnership, addressing her as his wife and displaying mature behavior.

Over a period, Kumar persuaded her to transfer money to him citing various emergencies, ultimately amassing a large sum. After persistent deceit and additional monetary demands, the woman approached law enforcement. A case has been registered under the Information Technology Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with investigations in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)