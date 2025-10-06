Left Menu

Political Scandal: Rohini Khadse's Husband Accused in Drugs Bust

Rohini Khadse, an NCP (SP) leader and daughter of former minister Eknath Khadse, appeared at Pune Police Commissionerate in connection with a drugs bust involving her husband, Pranjal Khewalkar. Khewalkar was arrested with others after a raid in Kharadi. Questions arose regarding possible tampering with phone evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-10-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 23:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police recorded a statement Monday from NCP (SP) leader Rohini Khadse concerning her husband's role in an alleged drug party bust. Pranjal Khewalkar, her spouse, faces accusations following a July 27 raid at an upscale location.

Rohini, daughter of veteran politician Eknath Khadse, responded to a notice from the Pune police, attending a meeting at the Commissionerate. Officers detailed allegations, including deleted phone data, against Khewalkar, who is out on bail.

Authorities said cocaine and marijuana were found at the raid site. Questions surround a phone registered to another name, seized from Khewalkar. Forensic experts suspect crucial evidence might have been erased from the device, prompting further investigation.

