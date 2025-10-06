White House Challenges Court Decision on National Guard Deployment
The White House plans to appeal a court ruling that temporarily blocks the deployment of National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon. The ruling challenges the federal government's authority, and a White House press secretary expressed confidence in the president's legal authority to proceed.
- United States
The White House announced on Monday its intention to challenge a recent court ruling that hinders the federal government's decision to deploy National Guard troops in Portland, Oregon.
A federal judge had issued a temporary block against the Trump administration's move, citing legal constraints.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt expressed confidence in the president's legal rights, anticipating a swift hearing on the matter.
