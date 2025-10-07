Greta Thunberg's Arrest Sparks International Outcry: Activists Claim Mistreatment During Detention

Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg arrived in Greece to an enthusiastic pro-Palestinian crowd after being deported by Israel along with other activists. They were initially captured while attempting to deliver aid to Gaza.

Among the 171 activists expelled on Monday, Thunberg's arrival emphasized the ongoing tension and humanitarian challenges in Gaza, a situation Israel refutes regarding allegations of genocide. Activists aimed to breach Israel's naval blockade to provide humanitarian assistance.

Reports surfaced claiming activists faced harsh conditions during detention, which Israel's foreign ministry denies, maintaining that legal rights were observed. The incident intensified international scrutiny on the situation in Gaza.