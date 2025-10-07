Trump's Controversial Troop Deployment: A Legal Deep Dive

President Donald Trump's administration has taken the unusual step of deploying National Guard troops to cities like Portland and Chicago, igniting legal disputes. The deployments aim to suppress protests and bolster immigration enforcement efforts.

The tension hinges on the Posse Comitatus Act, which traditionally curtails military involvement in domestic law enforcement. Exceptions, however, exist. When the National Guard is under state command, the act doesn't apply, but the president can still deploy it under certain legal frameworks. A significant point of contention is whether Trump's deployment complies with Section 12406 of Title 10 of the U.S. Code.

Recently, federal judges have challenged several of Trump's moves, including a temporary block on sending Oregon National Guard troops to Portland. Trump may consider invoking the Insurrection Act, a provision historically used to restore order during major civil disruptions.

