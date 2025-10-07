Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

A U.S. district judge has given President Donald Trump's administration a two-day deadline to respond to Illinois's legal challenge against the deployment of federalized National Guard troops in Chicago. This case is part of a larger controversy over the President's domestic military authority.

Federal lawyers announced that troops from Texas were already in transit to Chicago and could deploy while legal responses are prepared. The judge's decision permits the continued deployment during this period, despite concerns about its constitutionality and local opposition from city and state leaders.

The lawsuit, filed by the Democratic-led state and the city of Chicago, comes on the heels of similar legal challenges in Oregon and California. These challenges question Trump's unprecedented use of the military to manage domestic crises, with courts beginning to rule on the legality of these actions.