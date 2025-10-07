Left Menu

Courtroom Chaos: Assault on India's Judiciary

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren condemned the assault on CJI B R Gavai in the Supreme Court, calling it an 'assault on the soul of democracy'. An elderly lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at the Chief Justice, sparking outrage. Security quickly intervened, and the lawyer was removed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed his strong condemnation of an incident involving an attack on the Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, within the precincts of the Supreme Court.

The shocking episode unfolded as an elderly lawyer tried to throw a shoe at the Chief Justice during a court session, prompting widespread outrage and immediate action by security personnel.

Soren termed the act as an assault on democracy's very essence, emphasizing that undermining the judiciary equates to attacking the nation's constitution, a stance echoed by many in the legal community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

