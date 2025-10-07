Courtroom Chaos: Assault on India's Judiciary

In a dramatic turn of events, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed his strong condemnation of an incident involving an attack on the Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, within the precincts of the Supreme Court.

The shocking episode unfolded as an elderly lawyer tried to throw a shoe at the Chief Justice during a court session, prompting widespread outrage and immediate action by security personnel.

Soren termed the act as an assault on democracy's very essence, emphasizing that undermining the judiciary equates to attacking the nation's constitution, a stance echoed by many in the legal community.

