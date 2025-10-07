Ganesh Naik Advocates Duty Over 'Janata Darbar'

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Ganesh Naik expressed discontent over the inefficacy within administrative officials, claiming 10% are 'incompetent'. He emphasized that fostering a strong sense of duty could negate the necessity for public grievance platforms such as 'janata darbar'.

Addressing reporters post a 'janata darbar' in Thane, Naik highlighted the significance of dedication in public service. He stressed that the effectiveness of governance is dependent on collective responsibility, urging officials to perform their roles with sincerity.

Naik also underscored the potential impact of Vadhavan Port in Palghar, positioning it as the world's 10th largest and a catalyst for regional development, poised to enhance national connectivity and offer local citizens educational, healthcare, and employment opportunities by 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)