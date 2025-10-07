Left Menu

Ganesh Naik Advocates Duty Over 'Janata Darbar'

Maharashtra minister Ganesh Naik criticized 10% of officials as 'incompetent' and advocated for a strong duty sense to eliminate 'janata darbar' forums. Emphasizing responsibility, he believes effective governance will reduce grievances. Naik also highlighted the transformative potential of Vadhavan Port for local connectivity and progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:11 IST
Ganesh Naik Advocates Duty Over 'Janata Darbar'
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Ganesh Naik expressed discontent over the inefficacy within administrative officials, claiming 10% are 'incompetent'. He emphasized that fostering a strong sense of duty could negate the necessity for public grievance platforms such as 'janata darbar'.

Addressing reporters post a 'janata darbar' in Thane, Naik highlighted the significance of dedication in public service. He stressed that the effectiveness of governance is dependent on collective responsibility, urging officials to perform their roles with sincerity.

Naik also underscored the potential impact of Vadhavan Port in Palghar, positioning it as the world's 10th largest and a catalyst for regional development, poised to enhance national connectivity and offer local citizens educational, healthcare, and employment opportunities by 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Workers Rescued from Oman: Thanks to Swift Government Action

Indian Workers Rescued from Oman: Thanks to Swift Government Action

 India
2
Vatican Condemns Israel’s Actions in Gaza

Vatican Condemns Israel’s Actions in Gaza

 Global
3
Mizoram's MNF to Protest with State-Wide Shutdown Against Forest Amendment Act

Mizoram's MNF to Protest with State-Wide Shutdown Against Forest Amendment A...

 India
4
Bicycle Dispute Turns Fatal: Three Arrested in Co-worker's Death

Bicycle Dispute Turns Fatal: Three Arrested in Co-worker's Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025