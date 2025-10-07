Daring Midnight Encounter: Infamous Criminal Neutralized by Police

In a thrilling midnight encounter, law enforcement agencies from Delhi and Gurugram combined efforts to take down Bhim Mahabahadur Jora, a notorious criminal wanted for murder and armed robbery. The confrontation took place near Astha Kunj Park, ending with Jora being killed by police return fire.

Jora, a native of Lalpur, Nepal, was involved in the high-profile murder of Dr Yogesh Chander Paul, a Jangpura-based clinic owner, in May 2024. A tip-off led the joint police team to his location, where he fired upon authorities, only to be met with forceful retaliation.

The police recovered an automatic pistol, empty cartridges, live ammunition, and house-breaking tools from the scene, confirming Jora's involvement in a series of crimes that spanned multiple Indian states, including Delhi, Gurugram, Gujarat, and Bengaluru.

