Left Menu

Daring Midnight Encounter: Infamous Criminal Neutralized by Police

A joint operation by Delhi and Gurugram police resulted in the death of Bhim Mahabahadur Jora, a notorious criminal wanted for multiple murders and dacoities. Jora, who was linked to Dr Yogesh Chander Paul's murder, was killed in a gun battle near Astha Kunj Park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:11 IST
Daring Midnight Encounter: Infamous Criminal Neutralized by Police
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling midnight encounter, law enforcement agencies from Delhi and Gurugram combined efforts to take down Bhim Mahabahadur Jora, a notorious criminal wanted for murder and armed robbery. The confrontation took place near Astha Kunj Park, ending with Jora being killed by police return fire.

Jora, a native of Lalpur, Nepal, was involved in the high-profile murder of Dr Yogesh Chander Paul, a Jangpura-based clinic owner, in May 2024. A tip-off led the joint police team to his location, where he fired upon authorities, only to be met with forceful retaliation.

The police recovered an automatic pistol, empty cartridges, live ammunition, and house-breaking tools from the scene, confirming Jora's involvement in a series of crimes that spanned multiple Indian states, including Delhi, Gurugram, Gujarat, and Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Workers Rescued from Oman: Thanks to Swift Government Action

Indian Workers Rescued from Oman: Thanks to Swift Government Action

 India
2
Vatican Condemns Israel’s Actions in Gaza

Vatican Condemns Israel’s Actions in Gaza

 Global
3
Mizoram's MNF to Protest with State-Wide Shutdown Against Forest Amendment Act

Mizoram's MNF to Protest with State-Wide Shutdown Against Forest Amendment A...

 India
4
Bicycle Dispute Turns Fatal: Three Arrested in Co-worker's Death

Bicycle Dispute Turns Fatal: Three Arrested in Co-worker's Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025